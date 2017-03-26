GOODYEAR, Ariz. — It’s no secret the Cleveland Indians want to sign All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a long-term contract.

Thanks to little Brody Chernoff, the length of that deal may now be known.

On Saturday, the 6-year-old son of Indians General Manager Mike Chernof, was invited into the team’s broadcast booth during the ninth inning of an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox.

During the visit, Brody Chernoff was asked a few questions by veteran announcer Tom Hamilton, who wanted to know if the youngster’s dad was working on any new deals.

“He’s trying to get, um, Lindor to play for seven more years,” Brody answered.

Hamilton burst into laughter at the response and joked that “we better not talk any more, Brody.”

Lindor has quickly become one of the AL’s rising young stars and the face of the Indians. He batted .301 with 15 homers, 78 RBI and won a Gold Glove in 2016, his first full season in the majors.

Rays: Right-hander Alex Cobb was scratched from a start in a minor league game due to left lower back tightness.

Cobb was scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Sunday.

“Probably won’t know anything until (Monday) when Cobb comes in and see how he feels,” Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said before the Rays played the New York Yankees. “To my knowledge he could have pitched today.”

Cobb returned from Tommy John surgery late last season and is trying to regain the pre-injury form that had him on track to be the opening-day starter in 2015.

METS: Pitcher Steven Matz has been scratched from his next start because of tenderness in his left elbow, putting his status for opening day in doubt.

Matz had been scheduled to throw Monday in a minor league game.

ROCKIES: Colorado selected the contract of first baseman Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Reynolds figures to be the starter at first in the absence of Ian Desmond, who is out with a broken left hand.

METS: Matt Harvey threw six solid innings, allowing two runs, and Jose Reyes tripled, doubled and singled in New York’s 8-2 win over Atlanta.

Ender Inciarte had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly for Atlanta. Emilio Bonifacio, who played in just 24 games last year, had two hits and scored twice.

Share