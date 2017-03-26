A messy and slick morning commute could be in store for those driving to Portland and elsewhere in southern Maine on Monday.

James Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the precipitation, which could produce a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, should start around 5 a.m. and turn to rain by 11 a.m.

“It could be a bit dicey during the morning commute,” Brown warned, adding that Monday morning’s temperatures will hover right around 32 degrees.

The good news, Brown said, is the wintry mix in the forecast will not accumulate. He said it will last into the afternoon over inland areas, mostly north and west of Lewiston.

