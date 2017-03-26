LOS ANGELES — Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with two seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97 on Sunday.

Down 85-67 early in the fourth, the Kings rallied while Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were resting. Buddy Hield hit three 3-pointers in the final minutes, pulling the Kings to 96-93 with 2:10 to play.

Griffin made one of two free throws with 1:57 left before the Kings cut it to 97-96 on Langston Galloway’s 3-pointer with 1:23 to play. After Jamal Crawford missed a 3-pointer, Cauley-Stein finished off a fast break with the deciding basket.

ROCKETS 137, THUNDER 125: Lou Williams scored 31 points, James Harden finished with 22 points and 12 assists, and Houston won at home.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his 36th triple-double this season.

WARRIORS 106, GRIZZLIES 94: Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and Golden State beat Memphis in Oakland, California.

HORNETS 120, SUNS 106: Kemba Walker had 31 points and nine assists, and Charlotte won at home.

Devin Booker, who became the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a loss Friday to Boston, scored 23 points.

NETS 107, HAWKS 92: Brook Lopez scored 23 points and Brooklyn won in Atlanta.

BULLS 109, BUCKS 94: Nikola Mirotic had 28 points, while Jimmy Butler had 20 points and 14 assists, and Chicago won in Milwaukee.

PACERS 107, 76ERS 94: Myles Turner had 17 points and 16 rebounds, Paul George scored 21 points, and Indiana won at home.

PELICANS 115, NUGGETS 90: Anthony Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds, helping to compensate for the absence of injured DeMarcus Cousins, and visting New Orleans beat Denver.

Share