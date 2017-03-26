PITTSBURGH — Jakub Voracek and Dale Weise sparked Philadelphia’s four-goal third period and the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday.

Jordan Weal in the first period and Valtteri Filppula made it 2-1 in the second, then the Flyers broke it open in the third. Weise got his fifth of the season and Voracek his 19th before Radko Gudas and Shayne Gostisbehere capped the scoring.

RED WINGS 3, WILD 2: Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted host Detroit to a win over Minnesota.

Jimmy Howard made the winning goal possible by making one of his 24 saves.

STARS 2, DEVILS 1: Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime and Dallas rallied to win in Newark, New Jersey.

Ales Hemsky also scored a power-play goal with 6:36 left in regulation as the Stars came back to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

JETS 2, CANUCKS 1: Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves and Adam Lowry scored a power-play goal in the third period to lift Winnipeg over Vancouver in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Lowry scored the go-ahead goal with 8:13 to go, keeping the Jets mathematically alive in the playoff picture – although one loss or one win by St. Louis the rest of the season would knock Winnipeg out of contention.

NOTES

BRUINS: Gary Doak, a defenseman who played 14 seasons with the Boston Bruins, died Saturday at the age of 71. Doak, who played on Boston’s 1970 Stanley Cup team, lost a battle with cancer.

Doak played for the Bruins from 1965-70 and again from 1972-81.

