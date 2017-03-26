WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Matthew Crowell scored the winning goal with 1:23 left to lift Bowdoin to a 16-15 win over Williams in a New England Small College Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse game Sunday.

Brett Kujala scored six goals, including four in the first half, for Bowdoin (4-2, 3-1 NESCAC), while Tim Bulens had three goals and two assists.

Williams (4-2, 2-2) led 9-7 at halftime and scored the first three goals of the second half to lead 12-7 with 7:20 left in the third, but Bowdoin scored four straight goals to cut the deficit to one.

The Ephs pushed the lead back to two before the Polar Bears scored four straight again. Alex Osgood’s goal with 10:17 left gave Bowdoin a 14-13 lead. Bulens made it a two-goal game, but Michael Fahey scored two straight to tie it, the second with 2:32 left.

LASELL 12, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Seven different players scored for the Lasers (3-2), who built a 5-0 halftime lead and beat the Huskies (2-2) in Newton, Massachusetts.

Connor Johnson scored three goals for the Lasers.

Jake Schoenberg scored both goals for the Huskies.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 14, BENEDICTINE 4: Chris Gerossie doubled home Dennis Meehan to start a five-run fourth inning and the Monks (10-2) beat the Eagles (7-6) in seven innings in Auburndale, Florida.

Jameson Collins went 3 for 4, while Gerossie, Max McCoomb, Noah McDaniel and Brett Barbati (four RBI) each had two hits for St. Joseph’s.

ST. JOHN’S 15, MAINE 1: Jesse Berardi drove in three runs and the Red Storm (18-2) beat the Black Bears (6-13) in Queens, New York.

Cameron Ridley scored on a throwing error in the top of the eighth for Maine. Christopher Bec and Brandon Vicens each had two hits to lead the Black Bears.

BATES 10, ENDICOTT 4: Eric Vilanova hit a bases-clearing double as part of a four-run second inning as the Bobcats (4-4) stormed past the Gulls (6-5) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Vilanova finished with four RBI, while Kyle Carter had three hits and an RBI for Bates.

CHICAGO 9, SOUTHERN MAINE 5: Max Brzostowski went 3 for 4 and hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to lead the Maroons (8-4) over the Huskies (6-4) in Auburndale, Florida.

Dylan Hapworth went 3 for 5, while Oszak and Sam Stauble each had two hits.

SOFTBALL

DEAN SWEEPS SOUTHERN MAINE CC: Alexis Brown drove went 3 for 3 and drove in six runs to lead the Bulldogs (4-0) to a 11-9 win over the Seawolves (2-7) in the first game of a doubleheader in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Dean won the second game 16-7.

Kaylah Abdul drove in four runs in the first game and three in the second for SMCC.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 16, HUSSON 3: Aliza Jordan scored four goals, and Lauren Lessard had three goals and three assists as the Huskies (4-1) beat the Eagles (2-1) in Gorham.

Sam Campobasso and Allison Irish each scored three goals for Southern Maine.

Cali Newton scored twice for Husson.

