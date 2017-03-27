CENTRAL MAINE MEDICAL CENTER

Blake Rashad Breen, born March 6 to Tara Saunders and Charles Breen of Lewiston. Grandparents are Elizabeth Howell and Charlie Breen Sr., both of Portland, and Dorothy Sampson of Springvale.

MAINE MEDICAL CENTER

Grady John Dudley, born Feb. 2 to Connor and Meghan Dudley of Westbrook. Grandparents are Carmen Cyr Bailey of Portland, Ralph and Kathy Bailey of Westbrook, Brian Dudley and Sandra Glynn of Portland, and Joseph and Gale Tetrault of Portland. Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Dudley of Portland and the late Rachel Cyr, formerly of Auburn.

Chase Alan Hayward, born Feb. 5 to Jacob and Meaghan Hayward of Portland. Grandparents are Ernest and Robin Ihloff of Hampstead, N.H., and Donald and Jennifer Hayward of Union, N.H.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Harper Elaine Yenco, born March 18 to Amanda Tracey (LaVallee) and Kurt Michael Yenco of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Kenneth and Kelley LaVallee of Woolwich, Robin and Shawn Frank of Bowdoinham and Joseph and Pamela Yenco of Bowdoin.

Cassandra Yzea Pisano Juntura, born March 18 to Christian Villanera Juntura and Ana Katrina Pisano Juntura of Topsham. Grandparents are Adora and Vicenta and Cecilio Juntura, all of Topsham.

Emmitt Scott Trask, born March 18 to Amber Valissa (Marshall) and Zachary Scott Trask of Gardiner. Grandparents are Kevin and Starla Marshall of Richmond, Darrel and Shelley Trask of Viema, and Brenda Sage and Paul Mazorkewiz of Augusta.

Jamison Garett Alexander, born March 18 to Justin and Asia Alexander of Brunswick. Grandparents are Andrea Murillo, George and Alice Alexander, and Louannet and Marion Hunter, all of Brunswick.

Wyatt Joel Penniman, born March 20 to Dylan Scott Penniman and Theresa Darlene Grant-Reed of Bath. Grandparents are Lottie Gendron of Bath, Albert Grant of Warren, and Lisa Howe and Richard Penniman, both of Old Orchard Beach. Great-grandparents are Darlene Melanson and Randall Grant.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Greyson Carter Livernois, born March 9 to Jason and Jessica Livernois of Lewiston. Grandparents are Dennis and Patricia Livernois of Poland and Kevin and Charlotte Irish of Gray. Great-grandparents are Janice Walker of Cumberland and Maryanne Small of Sebago.

SOUTHERN MAINE HEALTH CARE

Raelynn Hope Beaulieu, born March 4 to Anthony Beaulieu and McKenzie Smith of Biddeford. Grandparents are Shannon Balentine of Port Orange, Fla., and Angelene Beaulieu of Biddeford.

Deloris Ayeeda-Menyon Flowers, born March 4 to Xheniya Knight of Old Orchard Beach. Grandparents are Sherema Flowers and Shamar Flowers, both of Old Ochard Beach.

Kennedy Helena-Rose Le- Page, born March 8 to Brandon LePage and Angela Petetabella of East Waterboro. Grandparents are Lori Petetabella and Josh and Nancy Morrell, all of Wells, and Keith and Wanda LePage of Parsonfield.

Anastazia Loignon, born March 9 to Alan Loignon and Kristina Huff of Saco. Grandparents are Raymond and Sharon Huff of Saco and Jane Weston of Hollis.

Georgia Leeanne Libby, born March 10 to Christopher Libby and Catherine Denyse of Biddeford. Grandparents are Bob and Lee Denyse of Odesssa, Texas, and Frank and Judy Libby of Biddeford.

Lili Anne Havanki, born March 13 to David Havanki and Paige Heatley of Biddeford. Grandparents are Meg McNeely of North Yarmouth, Frank Heatley of Biddeford, and James and Eleonora Havanki of Great Mills, Md.

Isabelle Roberta Sandra Byrd, born March 13 to Benjamin Byrd and Monica Hill of Limerick. Grandparents are Thomas and Betsy Byrd of North Waterboro, Heidi Hutchins of Sanford and the late James Hill Sr.

Evelyn Piper Michaud, born March 14 to Adam and Bonnie (Coveney) Michaud of Biddeford. Grandparents are Jerel and Susan Coveney of Sanford and Lester and Martha Michaud of St. Agatha.

