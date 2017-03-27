CAMDEN

Land trust seeks volunteers, participants for workshops

Coastal Mountains Land Trust is seeking new volunteers to help with a wide range of projects and is accepting registration for two workshops, on April 12 at the Belfast Free Library and April 13 at the land trust’s office. Both sessions will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

The training will include instruction in field work, preserve monitoring, invasive plant control, community outreach, office mailings and event logistics, with special emphasis in the recruitment of docents, a volunteer position that welcomes visitors to Beech Nut, the 100-year-old hut at the top of Beech Hill in Rockport.

At each session, the land trust’s stewardship and outreach staff, along with active volunteers, will provide an overview of the trust’s conservation programs as well as a summary of the volunteer positions that the trust is seeking to fill.

To register, call 236-7091 or email [email protected]

AUGUSTA

Three seventh-graders win statewide essay contest

Three seventh-grade students from Athens, Bath and Veazie emerged as winners in the Maine Municipal Association’s sixth annual statewide essay contest, themed “If I Led My Community …”

Emma Beauregard of Damariscotta Montessori School, Olivia Messer of Veazie Community School and Patricia Thody of Athens Community School each will receive a certificate and a $250 cash prize to be used for educational purposes.

Part of MMA’s Citizen Education program, the contest asked students to demonstrate how they would improve their hometowns and cities if they held positions of local leadership. The essays were judged on knowledge of municipal government; writing quality and clarity; and originality.

Winning entries will be published in the May issue of the Maine Townsman, MMA’s monthly publication, which is mailed to 4,400 municipal officials statewide and posted on www.memun.org.

KENNEBUNK

Library wants fairy houses, gnome homes for display

Kennebunk Free Library is gearing up for its annual Faerie Houses display in May at 112 Main St.

This year, fairy houses and gnome homes, created by children, will be accepted beginning April 19. To be eligible for a certificate, submit houses to the library by May 4.

Houses should be created from natural materials such as bark, pine cones, shells and feathers and have a base no larger than 14-inches-by-14-inches, with a height limit of 30 inches.

While glue is allowed, contest officials recommend using string, thread or raffia to connect pieces, or make homemade glue using flour and water. A limited amount of building material is available through April 3 in the library’s Children’s Room.

Fairy houses will be on display until May 20.

For more details, call 985-2173 or go to www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

SACO

Fundraiser to help with cost of cancer patient’s care

Tickets are now being sold for the Louie Ladakakos Benefit & Spaghetti Dinner, set for 6 to 11 p.m. April 22 at the Biddeford-Saco Elks Lodge No. 1597 at 60 Ocean Park Road.

The event is being held to help with the projected costs for Ladakakos’ medical care at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where he is receiving treatment for Stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma. Ladakakos is a longtime community volunteer, former Old Orchard Beach Middle School teacher and founder of the MAPS Breakaway 5K Road Race.

The fundraiser will include live music, a silent auction, 50/50 lots and raffles. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance.

To make a donation or for more details, call the lodge at 283-1597.

WELLS

Two high school students receive citizenship awards

Wells High School athletes Bailey Marsh and David Ouellette were selected by Principal Eileen Sheehy to receive the Western Maine Conference’s Citizenship Award for 2017 for their contributions in academics, athletics and leadership.

Marsh was recognized as captain of an all-state field hockey team; manager of the Noble/WHS ice hockey team; a leader in the Unified Basketball Program; and a member of the girls’ lacrosse program. She also is a four-year member of the Student Council and Interact Club; a member of the National Honor Society; and vice president of her class. Last September, she was presented with the Julia Clukey Courage Award by the U.S. Olympian.

Ouellette has been a two-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines for the Warriors football team, which won the state Class C football championship last fall. He is a leader in the Unified Basketball Program and takes Advanced Placement and honors courses.

Boosters’ textile drive raises funds for charity, trip

The Wells/Ogunquit Music Boosters is thanking community members for their support during a recent Winter Weed-out Textile Drive.

This year, the boosters gathered more than 25,000 pounds of used clothing, shoes and bedding, benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation of New England and raising $5,000 for the Wells High School music department’s trip to Music in the Parks in Williamsburg, Virginia, this spring.

Wells High School junior wins awards for his photo

Wells High School junior Nicholas Maynard has received one Gold and two Silver Key Awards, plus an honorable mention, for his artwork submitted in the regional part of the 2017 National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards contest.

Also, in early February, he was notified by Rep. Chellie Pingree that his image of a cow on Spiller Farm in Wells had been recognized in Maine’s First District part of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives.

His photo will be displayed, with 11 other winners, on the first floor of the Maine State House through May 3.

There will also be a reception for the 12 student artists at the Blaine House on May 4.

PORTLAND

Bank foundation donates $7,500 to Easter Seals Maine

The People’s United Community Foundation of People’s United Bank has awarded $7,500 to Easter Seals Maine to support military and veterans services.

