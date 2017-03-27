MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

Baked chicken and gravy luncheon, with vegetables, soup, salad and dessert. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6.50. Cohen on the Meadows at the Cohen Center, Town Farm Road, Hallowell. Entertainment by Tuckie Marvin. 626-7777.

TUESDAY

Ham and baked beans luncheon, with soup, salad and dessert. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6.50, $5 donation for those over 60. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell.

WEDNESDAY

Beef chili luncheon, with soup, salad and dessert. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6.50, $5 donation over 60. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell.

Meatloaf supper with baked potato, vegetables, rolls and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. VFW Post No. 832, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. 767-2575. $7.

Community meal, free. 5 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Co-sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. Free parking, handicapped-accessible.

THURSDAY

Breakfast buffet luncheon, featuring French toast, sausage, eggs and home fries. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6.50, $5 donation over 60. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell. Entertainment by Swingtime.

Community meal, free. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Sweet and sour pork luncheon, with vegetables, soup, salad and dessert. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6.50, $5 donation over 60. Cohen on the Meadows at the Cohen Center, Town Farm Road, Hallowell. Entertainment by Dave McInnis. 626-7777.

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, also featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread also sold for $2. 797-2487.

Baked haddock supper, 5 to 6:15 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $9, $5 for children, $28 for families.

Haddock chowder supper, hosted by Knights of Columbus Immaculate Heart of Mary Council 11303. 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church, 3 Appleton St., Waterville. $7.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, featuring two kinds of beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and biscuits, pies and other desserts. 4 to 6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. $8, $4 for children. Takeout available.

Baked bean supper, featuring three types of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread and biscuits, spaghetti with meat sauce, homemade pickled beets, and pickles and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. North Pownal United Methodist Church. $8, $3 for ages 4 to 12, 3 and under eat free.

Baked bean supper, featuring threes kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 5 to 6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25, Gorham. $8, $3 under 12.

Baked bean supper, featuring homemade beans, coleslaw, potato salad, pies and more. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 for children.

Roast beef supper, 4 to 6 p.m., Scarborough Lions Den, 273 Gorham Road, Route 114. To Benefit Scarborough Fire Dept. Eng. No. 5. $10, $5 for children under 12. Takeout available.

Public supper, featuring casseroles, baked beans, meatloaf, salads, breads and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road, Route 77, Cape Elizabeth. $8, $5 for children and $20 for families. Takeout available.

Baked bean and casserole supper, with homemade beans (kidney and pea), casseroles, coleslaw, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Roast beef supper, featuring mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans and strawberry shortcake. 5 p.m. Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 20 Jenkins Road, Saco. $10, $4 under 12.

Share