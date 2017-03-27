PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case in Pennsylvania objected Monday to defense efforts to prescreen as many as 2,000 potential jurors.

They also said in a court filing that the jury should be selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

And they challenged defense claims that it will be tough to find people without opinions of the longtime Hollywood icon.

Cosby, who turns 80 next month, is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University basketball team manager at his home in 2004, an encounter he calls consensual.

Cosby was 66 at the time; the woman, Andrea Constand, was 30.

