WELLS

Library will offer programs for toddlers, youths, adults

Wells Public Library will offer the following events this week at 1470 Post Road:

Youth programs will include Mother Goose Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Monday for ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers; Toddler Storytime for ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday or at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club at 3 p.m. Friday for youths of all ages.

Adult offerings will include AARP Tax Aide assistance for filling out income tax forms, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; a Conversational French Language Group at 6 p.m. Thursday; and a Fiber Arts Group, meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on needlework projects.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

OTISFIELD

Small group of explorers welcomes others, dogs

Each Friday, a small group meets at 9 a.m. to venture off for an hour to walk, snowshoe or ski.

Interested individuals gather year-round and usually carpool to trails within Otisfield.

No advance registration or fee is necessary; just show up at 9 a.m. at the Otisfield Community Hall on Route 121.

For more details, call Maureen Howard at 809-4009. Dogs are welcome.

ROCKPORT

Audubon birdseed orders must be received by Friday

Friday marks the deadline to place orders for the 2017 Spring Mid-Coast Audubon Birdseed Sale.

Available this year: black oil sunflower seed at $16.50 for 20 pounds or $29 for 50 pounds; sunflower “meaties” at $26.50 for 25 pounds or $45 for 50 pounds; Melody Mix is $13.50 for 20 pounds or $22 for 40 pounds; niger (thistle) is $10 for 5 pounds; and suet blocks are $2 each.

Checks should be made out to “Seedsale Sue”and mailed to 117 Texas Road, South Bristol, ME 04568. For more details, email [email protected] or call 380-1370.

Orders must be picked up at Plants Unlimited on Route 1 from 10 a.m. to noon April 8.

ELIOT

Kittery Community Auction will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday

The ninth annual Kittery Community Auction, benefiting the Kittery Community Center and Traip Academy Athletic Boosters, will be held Friday at the Regatta Room.

Doors open at 6 p.m., silent auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 and includes light fare.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Kittery Community Center or at www.kitterycommunitycenter.org. Keep up to date on auction items at www.kitterycommunityauction.org.

For more details, call 439-3800 or email Jeremy Paul [email protected]

SACO

‘How to Raise Chickens’ to be held Friday evening

A workshop on “How to Raise Chickens” will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Saco Grange Hall No. 53, at 168 North St.

Staffers from Andy’s Agway will be on hand. The talk is free but donations are accepted at the door.

For more details, call 831-5784, go to Facebook or email [email protected]

WEST KENNEBUNK

Animal Welfare Society will host two programs

The Animal Welfare Society will host the following events this week at 46 Holland Road:

Furry Tales Story & Adventure Hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, offering preschoolers a chance to discover the world of animals.

A Drop-In Puppy Social Hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, offering people with dogs younger than 6 months and under 30 pounds to stop by the AWS Obedience Classroom for an hour of fun socialization. AWS’ trainers will be on hand. The cost is $12 per hour. No advance registration is needed.

For more details, call 985-3244.

NORTH BERWICK

Animal rescue’s pet expo to be held Sunday at school

Another Chance Animal Rescue will hold a pet expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at North Berwick Elementary School Gymnasium at 25 Varney Road.

For more details, call 490-2855 or go to www.anotherchanceanimalrescue.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

History Barn’s open house will show recent acquisitions

The New Gloucester History Barn will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231, behind the Town Hall.

Recent acquisitions highlighting local history will be featured.

The event is free and open to all. For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

THOMASTON

Historical society launching Victorian show with high tea

The Thomaston Historical Society will launch its new Victorian fashion and accessories exhibit with a high tea at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Historical Society building at 80 Knox St.

Guests will be served sandwiches, savories and sweets by hosts wearing period clothing.

Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for others. Space is limited and advance reservations are recommended by emailing [email protected] or calling Susan J. Devlin at 354-4121.

BOWDOINHAM

Local waterfowl field trip sets out Saturday morning

Join Merrymeeting Audubon from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday for a “Waterfowl of Bowdoinham” field trip to search for early waterfowl migrants at Brown Point.

Meet at the Bowdoinham Town Landing at 8 a.m. or 7:15 a.m. at Hannaford in Brunswick to carpool. The trip is dependent on the ice being out. For updates, call John Berry at 632-7257.

PORTLAND

Workshops will detail caring for older, historic properties

Monday is the deadline to register for six workshops being offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday by Greater Portland Landmarks and detailing caring for older and historic properties.

Free lunch and parking will be provided.

The sessions will be offered at Maine Charitable Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St. Cost is $65.

To view the complete schedule or to register, go to www.portlandlandmarks.org/events/2017/4/1/preservation-in-action.

SANFORD

Older adults invited to join Maple Syrup Tour

Sanford Parks and Recreation is offering a senior citizen Maple Syrup Tour to Thurston and Peter’s Sugar Shack in West Newfield on Friday morning.

Cost is $5 for transportation. The bus will leave from the Mid-Town Mall parking lot at 10 a.m. and will return about noon.

Registration is required by calling 324-9130.

Share