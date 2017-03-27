NEW YORK — George Lucas has given another $10 million to the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts to fund the student diversity program.

The donation was announced Monday by USC, Lucas’ alma mater. Last fall, USC established a foundation in Lucas’ name to support students from underrepresented communities who qualify for financial support. It was funded with a$10 million gift from the George Lucas Family Foundation.

Michael Renov, vice dean of academy affairs, said the gift will help USC “recruit storytellers whose voices are underrepresented in cinematic media and whose inclusion benefits all of us.”

—From news services

Share