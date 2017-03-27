Maine State Police say they have charged a Lebanon woman with fleeing the scene of a car crash late Saturday night.

Trooper John Darcy, in a press release posted Monday on the state police Facebook page, identified her as Tracy Cram, 46. She was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and operating without a license in violation of restrictions for allegedly not wearing her corrective lenses while driving.

Darcy said he was called to investigate a report of a car hitting a utility pole around midnight Saturday on Center Road in Lebanon.

Darcy learned that two people had fled the crash scene. When he went to their home a few miles away, no one would answer the door. There were two sets of footprints in the snow leading from the road to the door.

Darcy returned to the home on Sunday and charged Cram. She is scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on June 27.

Share