I recently attended an air show at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona. A considerable number of the many young Marines I saw there were Hispanic, as were the spouses and young children with them. Coincidentally, the commanding officer of the air station is Col. Ricardo Martinez.
I can only wonder how the morale of these Marines must be affected by their commander in chief, who so vocally despises both them and their heritage and wants to build a wall that would be a daily visible reminder to those there along the border of his disdain for them.
John Hartman
Newcastle
