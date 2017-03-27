BOSTON — The Bruins begin a crucial three-game homestand Tuesday against the Nashville Predators and they hope to have their No. 1 goaltender back in the net.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask missed the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Rask, who stayed in Boston over the weekend to receive treatment, returned to practice with the Bruins on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena.

Rask plans to be available when the Bruins face the Predators.

SHARKS: Forward Micheal Haley was suspended for one game without pay for punching Nashville forward Calle Jarnkrok. Haley was assessed a match penalty Saturday when he retaliated after being hit from behind into the boards by Jarnkrok. Haley got up and chased after Jarnkrok, sending him to the ice with a punch to the face.

MONDAY’S GAMES

SABRES 4, PANTHERS 2: Sabres captain Brian Gionta scored while playing his 1,000th career game in a win at Buffalo, New York.

Ryan O’Reilly, Zach Bogosian and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Sabres, who led 3-0 after Gionta’s goal 1:25 into the second period. The goal drew a large cheer after the 15-year NHL veteran was honored during a pregame ceremony.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 3: Andreas Athanasiou crashed into Eddie Lack as he scored in overtime, on a play that left the Hurricanes goalie with a frightening injury in Detroit’s win at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Lack remained down for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher. Lack flashed a thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled away.

PREDATORS 3, ISLANDERS 1: Viktor Arvidsson scored early in the second period and Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots as visiting Nashville held on for their its fourth straight win.

LIGHTNING 5, BLACKHAWKS 4: Yanni Gourde had a breakaway goal 4:25 into overtime as Tampa Bay rallied from a three-goal deficit at Tampa, Florida.

BLUES 4, COYOTES 1: Jaden Schwartz had two goals and Alexander Steen recorded four assists in a win at St. Louis.

