COLLEGES

Paul McDonough went 4 for 4 with five RBI to lead the University of Southern Maine to a 17-3 win Monday over DePauw at Winter Haven, Florida.

The Huskies (7-4) built a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning, behind a two-run homer by McDonough. Dylan Hapworth added four RBI for USM.

Reid Pittard led the Tigers (12-4) with two hits and two RBI.

Gage Feeney (1-0) picked up the win, allowing six hits and two earned runs, while striking out eight over six innings.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Roger Federer hasn’t won the Miami Open in 11 years, but that may change as he advanced to the fourth round at Key Biscayne, Florida, beating No. 29 Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 6-4. Federer, ranked No. 4, never lost serve and improved to 15-1 this year.

• Top-seeded Angelique Kerber made the women’s quarterfinals after beating Risa Ozaki 6-2, 6-2. Caroline Wozniacki also reached the quarters when Garbine Muguruza retired after the first set due to the heat.

GOLF

PGA: Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Shell Houston Open at Humble, Texas, to rest from his five-day victory in Match Play.

Johnson won his third straight tournament Sunday when he won two matches that went the distance.

• Jason Day said he expects to go to Augusta, Georgia, on Friday to start practicing for the Masters, but could still pull out of the season’s first major, depending on his mother’s prognosis following surgery for lung cancer last week.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Buffalo Bills claimed defensive lineman Scott Crichton a day after the Minnesota Vikings placed the former third-round pick on waivers.

• The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile linebackers, bringing back Dewey McDonald and signing free agent Terence Garvin.

Also, backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested in Dallas after police say he was in a vehicle, not driven by him, that backed up on a sidewalk and hit seven people.

He was booked on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500.

Share