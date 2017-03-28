NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin says he’s “stunned” by the popularity of his impression of President Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin tells Vanity Fair that he took up “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels’ offer to play the Republican billionaire after a planned movie role fell through. He says it’s turned out to be an “incredible opportunity.”

Baldwin says Kate McKinnon is “one of the three most talented people” he’s worked with on the show. She has played Hillary Clinton, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on “SNL” this season.

Baldwin also praises former “30 Rock” co-star Tina Fey.

Share