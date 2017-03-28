NEW HIRES

Diversified announced the following new hires:

Emily Nelson joined as a registration coordinator. Nelson was previously employed by The Boeing Co. in Everett, Washington.

Erin Morton joined as an operations coordinator.

Dan Nelson joined East Brown Cow as a chief financial officer. Nelson joined the company after a distinguished career in global taxation, including 15 years with PwC.

Steve Adams joined Johnson and Jordan Mechanical in Scarborough as general service manager.

Adams has worked with Fortune 100 HVAC companies over the last 25 years.

Beth Perkins Hudkins recently joined the sales team at Classic Flooring in Scarborough.

Hudkins, of Saco, brings more than a decade of flooring experience.

Willis Real Estate has hired Kris Allen as an associate broker.

Allen brings 14 years of real estate experience.

The Maine Women’s Fund has hired Megan Hannan as its new executive director.

Hannan, of Bath, brings over 20 years of nonprofit management experience. She was previously the executive director of Frannie Peabody Center in Portland and the senior director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

