AUGUSTA — As many as 58 state lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, may have violated a state law requiring disclosure of income changes for themselves and their spouses, according to a newly released memo from the executive director of the Maine Ethics Commission.

The memo from Jonathan Wayne, the commission’s director, comes in the wake of allegations against Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, who chairs the Legislature’s Taxation Committee. Earlier this month, Republican lawmakers and the Maine Republican Party said Tipping violated the law because of his failure to immediately disclose $9,000 in payments he received from a political action committee for work he did to help pass a ballot question that increased taxes on Maine’s highest income households.

Republicans had called for Tipping to be removed from his leadership of the taxation committee because of his political work on behalf of the referendum. They pointed to his failure to meet deadlines for reporting the income as further evidence that his political work should be investigated.

Tipping had checked with state ethics officials before taking the job with the referendum campaign, and he has maintained that the work did not violate any ethics rules. He included the additional income in his annual financial report, but did not file interim reports as required.

In his memo to State House leaders, Wayne said that many lawmakers appear to be unaware of the law requiring them to report a change in income of more than $2,000 within 30 days of the change. He said the ethics commission staff identified more than 50 lawmakers whose income reports for 2016 and 2015 indicate there was a change in income that had not been reported as required.

However, Wayne said the staff has not investigated the circumstances of each case and could not say that all, or even most, of the lawmakers failed to comply with the law.

“We have done no fact-finding beyond our comparison of the statements (for 2015 and 2016). It is premature to conclude that any of the Legislators is non-compliant,” Wayne wrote in an email.

Wayne refused to release the list, saying “the public could come to conclusions about Legislators’ compliance based on incomplete information.” He did not immediately cite an exemption to the state’s open records law that would make the record confidential.

House Assistant Majority Leader Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, said Tuesday that the attack against Tipping was hypocritical. Wayne, meanwhile, laid out new procedures to make lawmakers more aware of the rule.

In a previous statement, Wayne said Tipping had likely violated the law, which prompted House Assistant Minority Leader Ellie Espling, R-New Gloucester, to call for an investigation of Tipping.

This story will be updated.

