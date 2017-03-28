Garrey Gregg, 52, of Arundel has been delivering pizza for Saco House of Pizza for 23 years. Gregg, who makes 10 to 15 deliveries a day, quickly navigates Biddeford and Saco to ensure customers get their food while it’s still warm. “When I first started working at Saco House, I didn’t know any of the streets in the area,” Gregg said while taking a shortcut down a side street. “Now I know them all.” Gregg makes $7.50 per hour plus tips. “I once got a $32 tip,” he said. His favorite part of the job? “I like dealing with the people – I like the customers.” But finding the right address can be tricky because some “apartment buildings have units without numbers.”

