AUGUSTA – Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday he may pursue a state health insurance system as a replacement to the federal Affordable Care Act after Congress failed to repeal and replace the federal program that critics say is steadily collapsing.

“We are just going to withdraw the state and just go do our own thing,” LePage said. “The federal government obviously is broken so they are not going to stand in the way. They can’t get anything done.”

LePage also took aim at his fellow Republicans and rebutted President Trump’s suggestion that the ACA, also known as Obamacare, should be allowed to fail and collapse.

Speaking with Ric Tyler on the Bangor-based WVOM radio station, LePage said letting Obamacare fail made “no sense.”

“So let’s keep hurting the American people,” LePage said. “That’s about as sensible as (jumping) off a bridge. That makes no sense. If you are telling people, ‘Let it fail so the American people can get hurt more and when they get hurt more maybe we’ll do something,’ why don’t you go jump off a bridge? That’s just about as sensible.”

LePage voiced his displeasure with fellow Republican governors and those in Congress who stood on the sidelines last week as Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan withdrew their replacement bill, called the American Health Care Act, which LePage first opposed and then supported after several amendments were made, including ones giving states more latitude to manage federal health care funds sent their way.

“I am very discouraged with a lot of Republican governors because they sat on the sidelines,” LePage said, claiming he was the most conservative governor in the U.S. – or “arguably one of the most conservative. And to have the Freedom Caucus sit on the sidelines and let the Democrats win, I honestly hope every single one of them gets defeated next year. There’s no difference between a Democrat and a Republican if you hide in the closet.”

It was not immediately clear what LePage would propose for legislation at the state level but he suggested he would model it after the state’s insurance system for workers’ compensation, which was created in 1993. The Maine Employers Mutual Insurance Company was the result of a bill created under Republican Gov. John McKernan and resulted in a statewide insurance system for workers who sustain an injury on the job that leaves them unable to work.

According to the company’s website, “the legislation called for the creation of MEMIC as a private company that would serve as the guarantor of workers’ compensation insurance for Maine companies. With its private structure, MEMIC serves as a competitive force within the workers’ compensation insurance market.”

Later Tuesday during a press conference with Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew at the State House on proposed welfare reforms, LePage said he wanted to move the state back to pre-ACA law that set up a high-risk pool, paying for it with a per-policy fee on all individual health insurance plans in Maine.

That law also loosened the rules on insurance carriers that sell coverage to thousands of Maine companies with fewer than 50 workers — the so-called small-group market. At the time about 100,000 Mainers were covered by small-group plans, but the enactment of the ACA undid most of the state’s reforms, enacted under LePage and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Conservatives argued that law, known as PL 90, was working and lowering rates but opponents said it gave insurance companies too much latitude to raise rates for companies with an older workforce or on those located in rural, high-cost health markets, while lowering rates further for younger, urban companies that tend to have lower health care costs. Previous Maine law had tighter limits on such variations to help keep down premiums for those on the high-cost end.

LePage did not elaborate on his exact plan for a state-run health insurance system but after the press conference Tuesday Mayhew said the governor believed in PL 90.

“He believes strongly in what had been passed and the traction we were gaining in a very short window that it was in effect before the Affordable Care Act forced us to suspend it,” Mayhew said. She said that law was meant to insulate insurance companies to some extent by helping cover high-risk pools of people. “Maine saw incredible success and that model is absolutely gaining interest in Washington,” Mayhew said. When asked if Maine could set up a model program that others might follow, Mayhew said she didn’t think so without a repeal of the ACA first. Mayhew also said she didn’t believe the LePage administration would have been better off to expand the state’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, under the ACA – even though the federal government would have covered 90 percent of those expansion costs. Mayhew said expanding Medicaid under the ACA came with too many constraints from the federal government.

Mayhew said she and LePage had not framed up or even yet discussed what a state health insurance system might look like were Maine to do as LePage suggested and “do our own thing.”

Trish Riley, the executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy, said the LePage administration may be looking at seeking a waiver under the ACA from the Trump administration that would allow Maine to use federal funds coming to the state under the ACA in a more flexible way.

“The Trump administration has signaled they will be more open to state innovation so maybe (LePage) is thinking about taking the ACA and doing something differently,” Riley said.

Riley said had Maine expanded Medicaid under the ACA, the state may have also been able to seek a waiver, along the lines of those sought by other states like Indiana, which used ACA funds to purchase private insurance for childless adults who were income eligible for coverage under Medicaid, while requiring some cost-sharing including co-pays and partial premiums based on income. LePage has indicated he favors these so-called “skin-in-the-game” provisions for those who are able to work and earn some income. Other provisions could include discounts on those co-payments for participants who take proactive steps to improve their own health like quitting smoking or joining fitness programs. Provisions that are similar to those offered in private insurance plans that help improve a health while driving down the overall cost of health care. Riley said Alaska is currently seeking a similar waiver under the ACA.

Riley previously served as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Health Policy and Finance under former Gov. John Baldacci, a Democrat. Riley is widely considered the architect of Dirigo Health, a state-run health insurance system that saw Maine purchase health insurance policies for low-income Mainers prior to the ACA and PL 90. But the system, which was also anchored to an expansion of MaineCare, that has since been rolled back under LePage, had large cost overruns that exceeded projections. Conservative lawmakers say it lead to the state’s more than $750 million of debt to the state’s hospitals and did little to lower private insurance premiums.

In 2010 during his first campaign for governor, LePage vowed to dismantle Dirigo Health, much as President Trump promised to repeal Obamacare during his campaign. Riley said LePage’s current position on not dismantling the ACA without a proper replacement is likely a result of his experience trying to dismantle Dirigo Health.

LePage reiterated his concern that lawmakers in Washington would allow the ACA to implode and then “explode” as Trump has suggested.

Riley said LePage’s own experience likely informs his position on that. “When he ran for office his goal was to kill the Dirigo program. On Day 1 he was going to eliminate Dirigo,” Riley said. “But when he came into office he realized that lots of Mainers and many small businesses were participating in the program, so he kept it going. He didn’t expand it but he kept it going.”

One federal waiver that Maine could request would allow it to capture the subsidies being paid to low-income Mainers who are buying health insurance on the federal exchange currently. The federal funds could then be used to provide the money needed to create the high risk pools that were instrumental to PL 90, Riley said.

LePage predicted the state Legislature would have to create a health insurance company to cover those now covered under ACA provisions.

“I predict it’s going to happen within my term,” LePage said. “That’s how imminent this is, I believe we are going to be forced to go upstairs and we are going to be forced to start a health insurance company because nobody else is going to want to do the business in Maine.” He said creation of that company would likely involve reviving PL 90. “…because it showed promise, because we were lowering premiums and we were getting care for people in Maine.” LePage said. “Right now (under the ACA) everybody has access but nobody can afford it.”

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share