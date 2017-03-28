I read recently about Gov. LePage’s intention to put a new tollbooth in Kittery, which would serve as the only tollbooth in the state.

First, my understanding is that it would violate the Constitution’s interstate commerce clause. Second, it’s bad policy.

Republicans like to talk about personal responsibility and “no free rides,” but our governor is proposing a plan that would make frequent travelers in the southern corner of our state – like me, in my subcompact economy car – pay for the maintenance of every mile of state roads in Maine, which suffer the wear and tear of countless cars, 18-wheelers and logging trucks.

We all use Maine’s highways, and we all should pay for them.

Jeff Normandin

York

