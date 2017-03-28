South Portland City Manager Scott Morelli was in Augusta recently, complaining about a projected $1.7 million loss for the city if the state continues siphoning off tax revenues intended to reduce pressures on local property taxes.

This, while his self-proclaimed “business-friendly” City Council is squandering over $1 million and counting defending its unilaterally approved Clear Skies ordinance from 2014, which was voted down by the very same local taxpayers in 2013, along with a possible additional loss of $331,247 in a property tax abatement for the same company that the ordinance targeted. Seriously?

Richard O’Brien

South Portland

Share