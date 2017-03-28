The Republicans had seven years to put a bill together to modify or replace Obamacare. In the end, they couldn’t deliver an idea that would satisfy their own membership, let alone the opposition party. They wrung their hands and the Democrats celebrated, with the ultimate loser being millions of American people.

In another matter, President Trump could have nominated Mother Teresa for the Supreme Court and the Democrats would have still blocked or filibustered her for no other reason than spite and payback.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus recently announced that it was going out of business. However, one part of their organization lives on: the clowns. They perform daily in the halls of Congress.

Lloyd Doughty

Cumberland Foreside

