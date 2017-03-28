BRADENTON, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox batted around in the first inning, scored six times and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Tuesday night in an exhibition game.

Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a two-run homer in the first inning against Drew Hutchison, and Heiker Meneses lined a two-run triple to right field to cap the inning.

Betts added a two-run double in the fourth inning for an 8-0 lead. Betts finished 2 for 2 with a walk and four RBI. Bradley and Brock Holt added three hits apiece; Bradley finished with three RBI.

Steven Wright held the Pirates to one run on four hits and three walks, striking out two in four innings.

YANKEES: The Yankees will likely bat power-hitting catcher Gary Sanchez second in their lineup at the start of the season.

Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said that he was leaning toward having Brett Gardner bat leadoff, followed by Sanchez, Greg Bird, Matt Holliday and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Sanchez hit 20 homers in 53 games last season after being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early August. Bird has shown a power swing during spring training after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Girardi said it’s likely that Ronald Torreyes will start at short in place of Didi Gregorius, who will begin the season on the disabled list with a shoulder strain.

Adam Warren, who was in the mix for the fifth starter spot, will work out of the bullpen.

INDIANS: The Indians and versatile infielder Jose Ramirez completed a five-year, $26 million contract, giving the AL champions another core player for a long while.

The deal includes club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The sides agreed to the pact last week and Ramirez passed his physical to finalize it.

Cleveland also had talks with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor this spring about a multiyear deal.

RAYS-WHITE SOX: Tampa Bay bolstered its outfield depth, acquiring speedy Peter Bourjos from Chicago for cash or a player to be named.

The deal potentially provides the Rays with a right-handed hitting backup for Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Bourjos hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBI in 123 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 30 and batted .313 in 19 spring training games.

The 29-year-old has also played for the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals over seven seasons.

The White Sox also announced left-handed pitchers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke were assigned to minor league camp.

NATIONALS: The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on Opening Day.

A spokeswoman for the baseball team said that the White House said Trump would not be at next week’s game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.

Washington hosts Miami on Monday afternoon.

President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.

REDS: Cincinnati claimed Scooter Gennett off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, giving its another option at second base and a utility player off the bench.

Gennett grew up in Cincinnati and will make $2,525,000 this season.

An offseason trade that sent star second baseman Brandon Phillips opened the way for Jose Peraza to play the position every day this season in Cincinnati. The 26-year-old Gennett also has played in the outfield.

Share