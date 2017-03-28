An award-winning former reporter for National Public Radio and Public Radio International’s The World has been named chair of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.

Annie Avilés, who most recently taught at Boston University, Salt Institute, University of Southern Maine and University of California Berkeley, was chosen to serve as chair of the Salt Institute, the Maine College of Art said in a release Tuesday.

“Annie has an unusual combination of skills – as a writer, journalist, radio producer, and teacher – that makes her uniquely positioned to lead Salt,” said Ian Anderson, MECA’s vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college, in the release. “Annie, in collaboration with all of us at MECA, will provide the vision for Salt’s future, ensure the excellence of our graduate certificate in documentary studies, and teach the next generation of documentarians as they tell stories that are both modern and timeless, and seek to move our hearts and minds.”

Avilés has spent most of her career in South America, as a foreign correspondent for NPR and The World, and as a contributing editor at Radio Ambulante, an award-winning Spanish language podcast. She also has held positions as a fellow in investigative reporting at UC Berkeley, visiting scholar at NYU, and managing editor of the Life of the Law podcast.

Avilés has also been published in Harper’s Magazine, Smithsonian and Virginia Quarterly Review.

Avilés has received awards and fellowships from the Fund for Investigative Journalism, the Fulbright Program, the International Reporting Project and the Rona Jaffe Foundation, among others.

