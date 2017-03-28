A New York City man originally charged with two counts of murder in the 2014 shooting deaths of two men in Biddeford has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

Fuquan Wilson, 37, will be sentenced in May, said John Alsop, an assistant Maine attorney general.

Wilson shot Russell Lavoie, 42, Jeffrey Lude, 37, in an apartment on Western Avenue in Biddeford in July 2016.

A York County grand jury indicted Wilson in early 2016 in connection with the shootings of Lavoie and Lude. He was arrested in New York in March 2016 and then extradited to Maine.

