ST. PAUL, Minn. — T.J. Oshie scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime to bookend Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick, Braden Holtby earned his 40th win and the Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

After Eric Staal’s goal for the Wild tied the game with 26.6 seconds left in regulation, Oshie took a pass in the left circle from Marcus Johansson and beat struggling Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk with a wrist shot. Johansson had four assists.

Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers looks for an opening as Leafs goalie Curtis McElhinney stays put in goal in the first period Tuesday night in Toronto. Associated Press/Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

FLYERS 3, SENATORS 2: Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period to lift host Philadelphia.

BLUE JACKETS 3, SABRES 1: Cam Atkinson got his team-leading 34th goal and Sergei Bobrovsky had 41 saves to power host Columbus.

Kyle Quincey also scored for Columbus, getting his first goal since being acquired from New Jersey on March 1. Brandon Saad got an empty-net goal with 1:05 left after Buffalo pulled its goalie for an extra skater.

The win put the Blue Jackets two points ahead of idle Pittsburgh in second place in the Metropolitan Division as they battle for home-ice advantage in the playoffs next month.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PANTHERS 2: Auston Matthews broke Wendel Clark’s 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season, and Toronto won at home.

The victory kept Toronto (87 points) one point up on the Boston Bruins (86) for the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and four up on the Tampa Bay Lightning (83).

CANADIENS 4, STARS 1: Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead early in the third period and the Canadiens beat visiting Dallas.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for Montreal. Carey Price finished with 27 saves.

The game marked the first time brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn played against one another in the NHL.

Jordie Benn was traded by the Canadiens to Dallas in February.

HURRICANES 4, RED WINGS 1: Lee Stempniak and Joakim Nordstrom scored about five minutes apart in the first period, and Carolina won at home.

JETS 4, DEVILS 3: Patrik Laine scored in a shootout and Winnipeg rallied from a two-goal deficit to win at New Jersey.

NOTES

WILD: Minnesota recalled forward Joel Eriksson Ek from his Swedish team for the remainder of the season.

Eriksson Ek, 20, scored for the Wild in his NHL debut on Oct. 22 and had two goals and three assists in nine games before being reassigned. He had eight goals and eight assists in 26 games for Farjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League.

