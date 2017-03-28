GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Maine Red Claws’ quest for a playoff spot remains on hold after a 107-95 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive on Tuesday.

With two games remaining in the regular season – at Greensboro on Friday night and at Windy City on Saturday – the Red Claws’ magic number to clinch the D-League’s Atlantic Division and a playoff spot remains at 1. Second-place Delaware is 2.5 games behind in the division.

Jordan Mickey led the Red Claws (28-20) with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Abdel Nader scored 16 points and Jalen Jones had 13 for Maine, which lost its third consecutive game.

Grand Rapids (24-24) took a 52-39 lead at halftime, thanks in part to 13 offensive rebounds and 15 Maine turnovers. The Red Claws cut the deficit to five points in the third quarter but could get no closer.

