WASHINGTON — President Trump said on Tuesday he expects to make a deal on health care, even though his first attempt failed just a few days ago.

Trump hosted a reception for senators and their spouses at the White House that attracted both Republicans and Democrats.

He said the bipartisan crowd was “a very good thing” and predicted a deal on health care will happen “very quickly.”

“I know that we’re all going to make a deal on health care,” he said. “And that’s such an easy one.”

Trump also sees potential for working with Democrats on other issues like infrastructure.

House Republicans also struck an optimistic note Tuesday that they would be able to salvage their failed health-care bill, but there was little indication of any concrete shift in the political fundamentals that led to its failure.

Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters that “some of those who were in the ‘no’ camp expressed a willingness to work on getting to yes and to making this work.” He did not, however, commit to a particular path forward.

“I’m not going to put a timeline on it, because this is too important to not get right and to put an artificial timeline on it,” he said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday acknowledged talks but no imminent plans for reviving the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that the “status quo” would remain after Trump and Ryan “went all out” to pass their bill: “I’m sorry that didn’t work, but our Democratic friends now have the law that they wrote in place, and we’ll see how that works out.”

