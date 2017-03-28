LEWISTON — Camille Belletete and Allison Dewey each scored three first-half goals Tuesday as Bates jumped to an eight-goal halftime lead to beat the University of Southern Maine 16-6 in a nonconference women’s lacrosse game.

Katie Allard had three goals and an assist for Bates (6-3), who had a 39-13 advantage in shots. Kaileigh Maguire chipped in with a pair of goals.

Aliza Jordan had a pair of goals and an assist for the Huskies (4-2).

Sarah Delany and Eliza Statile combined for five saves for the Bobcats, and Hala Van Nostrand stopped seven shots for the Huskies.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 12, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: John Bossi scored a pair of goals to help the Huskies (3-3) grab a 4-0 first-quarter lead and double up the Monks (2-4) in a nonconference game at Gorham.

Jeff Urmston added a goal for Southern Maine before Michael Finn answered for St. Joseph’s. Tristan Dundas and Bryce Randall rounded the second- quarter scoring for the Huskies as they carried a 7-1 lead to halftime.

Nate DelGiudice led all scorers for Southern Maine with four goals.

Finn had four goals for the Monks.

BOWDOIN 20, UMASS-BOSTON 6: The Polar Bears (5-2) scored 10 consecutive goals to open the game and rolled past the host Beacons (3-4) in a nonconference game at Boston.

Bowdoin grabbed a 7-0 lead after one quarter, paced by a pair of goals from Jeff Powers, and extended its lead to 10-2 at halftime.

Brandon Lee had three goals and two assists for the Polar Bears. Powers also recorded a hat trick, and James Strabley added two goals and two assists.

Will Christiansen led UMass-Boston with three goals and two assists, and Adam Cariveau had a goal and an assist.

