BOSTON — Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from a one-game absence and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night, boosting their playoff chances.

Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Noel Acciari and David Backes scored for the Bruins, who moved three points ahead of idle Tampa Bay for the second Eastern Conference wild card with six games remaining. Boston began the night a point behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Boston's David Backes, 42, battles Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson, center, and Ryan Ellis for the puck during the second period of the Bruins' 4-1 win Tuesday in Boston. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Rask was sidelined with a lower-body injury for Boston’s 2-1 road win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Bergeron’s goal was his 18th of the season, and Krejci got his 22nd. Acciari scored his first career goal in 43 NHL games, Backes netted his 17th of the season and Zdeno Chara earned his 600th NHL point with an assist on Boston’s first goal.

Craig Smith scored his 10th goal for the Predators, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves but took his first loss in six starts.

Nashville remained one point ahead of idle St. Louis for third in the Central Division.

The Predators had won three straight meetings with the Bruins, including a 2-1 victory Jan. 12 in Nashville.

Bergeron opened the scoring 2:28 into the first period, slamming home a rebound after Chara’s shot from the blue line bounced off Rinne’s leg.

Krejci’s wrister trickled through Rinne’s legs to double the Bruins’ lead at 13:52 of the first.

Smith redirected Roman Josi’s shot past Rask to cut the Nashville’s deficit in half with 8:44 remaining in the third.

Acciari tapped in a shot-pass from Riley Nash as the Bruins converted on a 3-on-1 chance with 4:13 to play. Backes scored an empty-netter with 1:31 left to seal it.

UP NEXT

PREDATORS: Open a two-game homestand Thursday against Toronto.

BRUINS: Continue a three-game homestand Thursday against Dallas.

