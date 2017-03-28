A Yarmouth resident and veteran educator has been appointed principal of the Yarmouth Elementary School.

The Yarmouth School Committee notified parents on Tuesday that Ryan Gleason will become principal effective July 1.

Gleason, who is now the assistant principal at Falmouth Elementary School, will replace Principal Betsy Lane, who is retiring June 30 after nine years.

Gleason is a Maine native and graduate of the University of Maine. He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Joseph’s College. He is the former assistant principal at Durham Community School and served for 15 years as a teacher and administrator at St. Dominic’s Academy in Lewiston.

