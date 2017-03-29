Guerschon Yabusele, a 2016 first-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics, has secured a work visa and will join the Maine Red Claws for their final two games of the NBA Development League regular season and into any playoffs.

Scott Morrison, head coach of the Red Claws, confirmed Wednesday morning that Yabusele will practice with the team today in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Guerschon Yabusele is greeted by players while watching a Maine Red Claws game March 23 at the Portland Expo. Yabusele, a native of France, has obtained a visa and will play able to play for the Red Claws as soon as Friday.

Maine (28-20) has lost three straight on the heels of a four-game winning streak. The next Delaware loss or Maine victory would give the Red Claws a third consecutive Atlantic Division title.

A 21-year-old forward/center, Yabusele averaged 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in 43 games with the Shanghai Sharks in China this season. Drafted 16th overall, he played Summer League basketball with the Celtics alongside Abdel Nader, Demetrius Jackson and Jordan Mickey, all of them regulars in recent lineups for the Red Claws.

Born in France from parents originally from the Congo, Yabusele watched the Claws play last Thursday and Sunday at the Portland Expo. He said he picked up English through basketball as well as listening to music and CDs.

While playing for the Celtics this summer, Yabusele picked up a nickname from Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry.

“He thought I was moving pretty fast for my weight,” Yabusele said. “So he called me The Dancing Bear.”

Yabusele visited the American embassy in Ottawa Monday in order to expedite his paperwork.

This story will be updated.

