I am a 12-year-old girl living in Portland. I have recently found out about the U.N. Women campaign called He For She.

He For She is trying to achieve gender equality in the world, and not just for women and girls. He For She believes that men and women need to fight for gender equality because everyone is and will be affected by this issue one way or another.

He For She wants to discard stereotypes for all people. As a U.N. Women goodwill ambassador, Emma Watson invites men to step up and participate in solving this problem.

My parents are always very supportive of my dreams and ideas. They show me that it doesn’t matter what gender you are, we all deserve to receive equal rights and opportunities.

The things they taught me and are teaching me encouraged me not to be afraid to speak my opinion. These lessons have made me able to stand up for what I believe is right.

I want everyone to remember that what we teach our next generations is vital if we want change. If we want a gender-equal world free of all judgment, then we need to teach our children and their children that everyone’s dreams should be valued and are possible.

Thea Forrest

Portland

