A cooking fire in a Munjoy Hill apartment building Wednesday night displaced the three people who lived in the unit where the fire started.

Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Neat said the fire at 82 North St., a three-story wood structure, started in the kitchen where the three residents were cooking.

Neat said Portland firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, which sustained significant damage. Everyone got out of the nine-unit building safely, but the tenants whose kitchen was damaged won’t be able to return for a few days until the damage can be repaired.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. It took crews about 90 minutes to bring it under control.

