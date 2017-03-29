ORLANDO, Fla. — Russell Westbrook had 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win on Wednesday night.

Westbrook, a leading MVP candidate, recorded his 38th triple-double of the season and brought the Thunder back after they trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Oklahoma City's Alex Abrines makes a pass after scooping up a loose ball during the first half of the Thunder's game against the Magic on Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida. The Thunder rallied for an OT win.

Like the 13-point outburst in the final three minutes in Monday’s win over Dallas, Westbrook was again the catalyst as he hit big shots in the fourth quarter, including the tying 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to force the extra period.

Enes Kanter added 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Thunder, and Victor Oladipo had 13 points while returning to Amway Center for the first time since being traded by the Magic last June.

Evan Fournier scored 24 points and Terrence Ross had 23 for the Magic.

HORNETS 110, RAPTORS 106: Marco Belinelli scored 21 points, Kemba Walker had 19 and Charlotte won at Toronto.

Walker hit two big 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, including one that gave the Hornets a 104-101 lead with 37.5 seconds left. He also had four rebounds and two assists, helping Charlotte (34-41) stop Toronto’s six-game win streak.

The Hornets went 8 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. They finished the night 16 for 32 from beyond the arc.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 15 rebounds. The loss prevented the Raptors from clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

HEAT 105, KNICKS 88: Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Miami breezed to an easy victory at New York.

Reserve James Johnson added 18 points for the Heat, who began play eighth in the Eastern Conference and a game behind Indiana for seventh as they continue a second-half surge that could carry them to the postseason.

Josh Richardson finished with 17 points for Miami.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who were eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth straight season.

HAWKS 99, 76ERS 92: Dwight Howard had 22 points and 20 rebounds to lead Atlanta at Philadelphia.

The Hawks have won two straight following a seven-game losing streak that stunted their push in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Atlanta is still in the fight for a fifth seed with Milwaukee, Indiana and Miami.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kent Bazemore each scored 19 points for the Hawks.

Richaun Holmes led the Sixers with 25 points and Dario Saric had 15.

