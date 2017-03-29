WASHINGTON — President Trump is vowing to step up efforts to combat the nation’s opioid addiction crisis, and he’s chosen New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight.

Trump convened an emotional roundtable Wednesday with Christie, members of his Cabinet, law enforcement chiefs, recovering addicts and advocates. It was the first public event tied to the launch of a new addiction commission that Christie, a longtime Trump friend will chair.

Christie, a longtime friend of the president, headed Trump’s presidential transition before he was unceremoniously replaced by incoming Vice President Mike Pence in the days after the election due to disagreements over its direction.

While the governor has long maintained that he plans to complete his last year in office before moving to the private sector, speculation is that he is eyeing a job in the administration.

Share