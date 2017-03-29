NEW YORK — Two black women who work at Fox News Channel have charged in a lawsuit that they were subjected to “yearslong relentless racial” hostility at the hands of a top financial executive at the network who has since been fired.

Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright, who sued this week in New York State Supreme Court in the Bronx, said their boss talked about her physical fear of black people, humiliated them by making them repeat words she believes blacks pronounce incorrectly and mocked the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Judith Slater, the executive involved, asked Wright, a mother of three, whether all of her children had the same father, the lawsuit alleges.

Fox said it fired Slater on Feb. 28. She was the network’s controller and senior vice president of accounting.

“There is no place for inappropriate verbal remarks like this at Fox News,” the network said in a statement. “We are disappointed that this needless litigation has been filed.”

