NEW YORK — To help shed her early reputation, Angelina Jolie agreed to be drug tested during production of 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” according to a new book.

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday released an excerpt from an upcoming biography of former Paramount Pictures studio head Sherry Lansing, “Leading Lady.”

Then-Paramount production president John Goldwyn said the studio had Jolie undergo random drug tests. Director Simon West said Jolie, eager for the part and to prove herself, said she would do anything – including daily drug tests – to “prove that I’m worthy.”

Share