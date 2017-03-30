When winter ends and spring begins is just a number on a calendar that snowstorms don’t seem to pay attention to in Maine.

There have been some significant snowstorms in April, notably in 1982 when heavy snowfall dumped 16 inches in Portland, setting the record for the biggest April storm on record.

Other significant storms occurred in 1906 (15 inches), 1887 (12.5 inches) and 2007 (11.7 inches).

Rarer was the snowstorm in 1945 that delayed a May 11 Deering v. South Portland baseball game.

