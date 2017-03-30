As a jaded millennial who has spent her whole life watching Republicans use women as a legislative punching bag, I was shocked to see a Republican, state Rep. Richard Campbell of Orrington, introduce legislation that would actually help women (as mentioned in Morgan Dickey’s March 23 Maine Voices column).

I fully support the exemption of feminine hygiene products from the sales tax, and I have had some of my faith restored in the idea that Maine is truly the way life should be.

Victoria Hugo-Vidal

Buxton

