BANGOR — Jared Gagne hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to give St. Joseph’s a 3-2 baseball win Thursday against Husson.

St. Joseph’s (11-2) built a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Jake White in the second inning and Taylor Black in the third.

Husson (6-6) tied it in the bottom of the third when Ryan Rebar doubled home a run and scored on Christian Corneil’s triple.

Josh Partridge (2-0) picked up the win, allowing two hits and striking out two in two innings of relief.

BATES 4, COLBY 3: Connor Speed struck out nine and Brendan Canavan singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as the Bobcats (5-5, 1-0 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (3-8, 0-1) in Waterville.

Ryder Arsenault and Matt Garcia each recorded two hits and an RBI for Colby.

Speed (1-2) allowed seven hits, five walks and two earned runs in 72/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

THOMAS 1, COLBY 0: Korrie Laren homered in the fourth inning and Sydney LeBourveau pitched a three-hitter to lead the Terriers (3-12) over the Mules (4-7) in Waterville.

LeBourveau (2-4) allowed three walks and struck out three.

Skylar Labbe had two hits for Colby.

Julia Saul (2-2), the losing pitcher, gave up six hits.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 17, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 10: The Huskies (5-3) led 10-4 at the half and held on to defeat the Pilgrims (3-5) in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Sam Campobasso led the Huskies with six goals, while Lauren Lessard scored four. Aliza Jordan added four assists.

Allison Granata scored four goals for the Pilgrims.

Hala Van Nostrand and Miriam Wood shared goaltending duties for Southern Maine, combining to make seven saves.

Mackenzie Meegan recorded 27 saves for New England College.

