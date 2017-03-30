FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kyle Kendrick solidified his case to be the first starting pitcher called up from Triple-A, and Andrew Benintendi collected two more hits as the Boston Red Sox rolled to an 8-1 exhibition victory over the Washington Nationals at JetBlue Park on Thursday.

Kendrick allowed one run and six hits in four innings while striking out five in his final spring training start. The non-roster invitee had a 2.18 ERA in exhibition play and is expected to start in Pawtucket.

Dustin Pedroia added two hits, including a two-run double in the second inning, and Benintendi hit an RBI triple in the third.

Jantzen Witte hit a two-run homer for Boston in the seventh.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge has won the right field job and Luis Severino has earned the fourth spot in the starting rotation.

Aaron Hicks will be the fourth outfielder.

Judge, 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, has a .345 spring training average. He hit .179 with four homers and 10 RBI in 27 games following his August call-up last season, striking out 42 times in 84 at-bats.

RANGERS: The team announced its six-year deal with Rougned Odor that guarantees the 23-year-old second baseman at least $49.5 million. The contract includes a $13.5 million club option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout.

TIGERS: Detroit released right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who was entering the second season of a $16 million, two-year deal. Pelfrey went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA last season.

INDIANS: Infielder Yandy Diaz has made Cleveland’s opening-day roster after he was expected to start the season in the minor leagues.

Diaz, who batted .325 in 95 games at Triple-A Columbus last season, is considered one of the Indians’ top prospects.

METS: Zack Wheeler has earned a spot in the starting rotation after missing two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Robert Gsellman will begin the season as the team’s No. 5 starter in place of the injured Steven Matz.

BREWERS: The team says it will place starter Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right groin.

