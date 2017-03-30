CHICAGO — Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93 on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

James moved past Shaquille O’Neal, finishing with 26 points and giving him 28,599 for his career – three more than O’Neal. But the big night by the four-time MVP couldn’t prevent the Cavaliers from matching a season high with their third straight loss.

That dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the Eastern Conference lead and left them with a 6-10 record in March.

Rajon Rondo had 15 assists for the Bulls, who moved within a game of Miami and Indiana for the last two playoffs spots in the Eastern Conference.

They also finished 4-0 against Cleveland this season.

PISTONS 90, NETS 89: Marcus Morris had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Ish Smith hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, helping Detroit win at home.

Smith, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 30 seconds left. Brook Lopez missed a 3-pointer on the Nets’ ensuing possession, and Detroit sealed it at the free-throw line.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, LAKERS 104: Ricky Rubio had a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 assists and five rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points to lead Minnesota over visiting Los Angeles.

Andrew Wiggins added 27 points for the Timberwolves.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points for the Lakers, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAMES

WARRIORS 110, SPURS 98: Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Klay Thompson had 23 and visiting Golden State rallied from a 22-point deficit in the opening quarter to beat San Antonio for its ninth straight win.

Golden State extended its lead over San Antonio to 31/2 games for the league’s best record.

The Warriors erased most of their deficit in the second quarter and took their first lead at 59-57 on Thompson’s 3-pointer 1:20 into the second half.

CLIPPERS 133, WIZARDS 124: J.J. Redick scored a season-high 31 points and hit seven 3-pointers, helping Los Angeles win at home.

John Wall scored 41 points and Bradley Beal added 27 for the Wizards, who remained in third place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind first-place Boston.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Kevin Durant has been cleared for non-contact drills and could return from his knee injury before the end of the regular season.

The Warriors said Durant will be re-evaluated in the next seven to 10 days as he recovers from a left knee and leg injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 28. The NBA regular season ends in two weeks.

PACERS: Indiana re-signed guard Lance Stephenson, who has played for five other teams since leaving the Pacers after the 2013-14 season.

