TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin scored power-play goals 1:51 apart late in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Thursday night to stay three points behind the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

J.T. Brown, Andrej Sustr and Yanni Gourde also scored and for the Lightning.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PREDATORS 1: James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews each scored a power-play goal, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves as Toronto won at Nashville to stay one point ahead of Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division and move within two points of Ottawa for second.

WILD 5, SENATORS 1: Alex Stalock won his first NHL start in over a year, Nino Niederreiter had two goals and host Minnesota ended a four-game skid.

FLYERS 6, ISLANDERS 3: Wayne Simmonds got his 30th goal of the season as host Philadelphia scored five times in a fight-filled first period on the way to a victory over New York.

CANADIENS 6, PANTHERS 2: Paul Byron scored twice, Brendan Gallagher had a goal and three assists, and Montreal won at home to clinch a playoff spot.

HURRICANES 2, BLUE JACKETS 1: Noah Hanifin scored 2:16 into overtime and host Carolina rallied past Columbus to extend its point streak to a club-record 13 games.

NOTES

THE NHL will play its first games in China this fall when the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks meet in Shanghai on Sept. 21 and Beijing on Sept. 23.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the launch of the NHL China Games at a news conference Thursday morning at Le Sports Center in Beijing.

China is expected to be a large focus of the league’s international ventures.

