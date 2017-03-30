SKOWHEGAN — A local man was arrested at his home Wednesday on a charge of possession of sexually explicit material depicting children under the age of 12.

Maine State Police arrested Jared Moody, 37, of Skowhegan, based on a tip from the public, according to a news release Thursday from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police Sgt. Christopher Tupper puts Jared Moody into a cruiser Wednesday after Moody's arrest on a child pornography charge. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

Moody is a case manager for Direct Community Care, according to McCausland. Direct Community Care is an Augusta-based agency that provides opportunities for people with mental disabilities via skill development and comprehensive support, according to its Facebook page. A woman answering the phone at offices in Augusta confirmed that Moody is case manager at that office but would not comment on his arrest.

An intake officer at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison said Moody was being held without bail Thursday. He is scheduled to be in court Friday in Skowhegan.

Members of the Maine State Police computer crime unit searched Moody’s home late Wednesday off U.S. Route 201 in Skowhegan and seized his personal electronic devices. The arrest log at the Somerset County Jail notes that Moody was taken into custody just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary analysis of Moody’s computer revealed hundreds of files depicting child pornography, police allege.

Interim Skowhegan police Chief Joel Cummings said his department was not involved in the search and subsequent arrest.

It won’t be known if any of the children depicted in the pornographic images are from Maine until forensic analysis of Moody’s devices is completed, McCausland said. Homeland Security investigators assisted State Police with the investigation.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

