PORTLAND – Because it sits next door to the stunning, landmark Victoria Mansion, the Oliver B. Dorrance House can be easy to overlook. But this building has a long history, too. Originally a single-family, hip-roof Federal-style home built in 1833, the house was a boys’ school c. 1871, and with a fourth story added, became Ocean View Apartments during World War I.

Despite exterior alterations, “the property is still regarded by the State Historic Preservation Officer (Earle Shettleworth) as a contributing building in the National Register District,” notes a document kindly provided by Greater Portland Landmarks.

Today, the Dorrance House contains 12 condominiums, including this fresh, bright, and much-updated third-level unit that looks out across to the Mansion, and city rooftops to the west.

Such views are afforded not only by the side-to-side living room and the master bedroom, but also from the little anteroom that leads into the home. There are two bedrooms. The master is set privately at the back, while No. 2 opens through a French door from the living room, and makes a perfect office. The full bath has been beautifully redone, with new tile floor, pedestal sink, and tub surround of subway tile with two accent bands.

Living-areas flooring is cherry. The dine-in kitchen is galley-style, with white appliances including a four-burner gas range, and enjoys an easterly cityscape view.

Some of the home’s furnishings – e.g. the bed, the sofa and its matching armchair – will convey. Please inquire if interested in other items. Pets are allowed here, with the exception of dogs. One parking spot is designated, and a second is available to guests. Storage is provided in the basement.

The 551-square-foot condominium, No. 11 at 101 Danforth St., Portland, is listed for sale at $219,000 by Kathleen Cramer-Howe of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (Back Cove office).

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Kathleen at 773-1990, 712-4818, or at [email protected].

