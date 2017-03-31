The Maine Principals’ Association approved a plan on Friday that will shift boys’ and girls’ Class AA North basketball tournament games from Augusta to Portland.

Class AA still will include North and South regional tournaments, but the semifinals and championship games of both North and South would be played at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena. For the last two years, the Class AA North tournament has been held at the Augusta Civic Center.

“I want to commend the 17 (Class AA) schools for being able to come up with something they all can live with,” said Dick Durost, the executive director of the MPA. “By the same token, the basketball committee voted unanimously to accept the proposal. Everyone is trying to do right by the kids.”

Under the proposal, which was crafted by the 17 Class AA schools, eight teams, or 66 percent (whichever is greater), will qualify for the regional tournaments. The North and South quarterfinals would be played at the site of the highest seeded teams.

The regional semifinals and finals would then both be played in Portland. The site of the Class AA state championship game has yet to be determined.

“This creates a better pathway for the Class AA teams at end of the season to play closer to home, to avoid longer delays of a week to 10 days and, I think, will provide a lot more interest in the Class AA tournament, said Gary Hoyt, the athletic director at Cheverus.

The majority of the Class AA schools play in the Portland area, with the exceptions of Oxford Hills, Edward Little, Lewiston and Bangor.

