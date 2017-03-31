ORONO — Steve Passatempo hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning of the first game, Russ Olive added a two-run shot in the second game and UMass- Lowell swept the University of Maine, 4-3 and 3-0, in a baseball doubleheader Friday.

The River Hawks (12-10, 3-1 America East), playing as the home team after the games were moved from Massachusetts because of weather concerns, took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener.

The Black Bears (6-15, 0-2) answered with two runs in the third, as Tyler Schwanz lined a double to drive in Danny Casals and Hernen Sardinas. They took the lead in the sixth when Brandon Vicens plated Schwanz with a sacrifice fly.

Collin Duffley threw a complete game, scattering three singles, in the second game for UMass-Lowell.

SOFTBALL

COLBY, HUSSON SPLIT: Kate McLaughlin hit a pair of two-run doubles, and the Mules rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Eagles 6-5 in a doubleheader opener at Waterville.

McLaughlin’s first double sparked a four-run rally in the fifth, and her second made it a 6-3 lead for Colby (5-8) in sixth.

The Eagles (10-7) got two back in the bottom of the sixth but left the tying run on base in the seventh.

Alannah Healy dominated in Husson’s 7-0 win in the second game, allowing seven hits while striking out six and walking two.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 19, WELLESLEY 4: Banks Dotson scored all three of her goals in the second half as the Mules (4-3) used an 8-0 advantage after halftime to put away the Blue (3-4) at Waterville.

Lexie Perticone paced Colby, with two goals and four assists, while Emma Banks, Cassie Rogers, Sasha Fritts and Kendall Smith each had two goals.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 11: Michael Finn had six goals and two assists, and the Monks (3-4, 1-0 GNAC) scored the final five goals to pull away from the Falcons (3-5, 0-1) at New Haven, Connecticut.

Tyler Retalic added three goals for St. Joseph’s.

Share