Tiger Woods won’t play in the Masters for the third time in the last four years, announcing Friday night on his website that rehabilitation on his back didn’t allow him enough time to prepare.

“I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn’t allow me the time to get tournament ready,” Woods said.

He still plans to be at Augusta National, but only for dinner with past Masters champions on Tuesday night, just like last year.

Woods missed the Masters for the first time in 2014 because of the first of what would be three surgeries on his back. He played in 2015 despite taking off two months with chipping problems, and he tied for 17th.

He missed the cut in the other three majors that year, had two more back surgeries and missed 15 months of competition. But after an upbeat return in the Bahamas at his unofficial Hero World Challenge, Woods curiously signed up for four tournaments in a five-week stretch, including going to Dubai.

He missed the cut at Torrey Pines, a place where he has won eight times as a pro. And after a 77 in easy conditions at Dubai in early February, he withdrew the next day, citing back spasms. Woods also cited back spasms for withdrawing from his own tournament at Riviera, as well as the Honda Classic.

PGA: Sung Kang shot a 9-under 63 to take a six-shot lead at the Houston Open.

Kang was at 16-under 128 through two rounds, breaking the 36-hole tournament record of 129 by a stroke, set by Curtis Strange in 1980 and matched by Blaine McCallister in 1993.

Kang’s 63 also matched the tournament course record and helped him take the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Hudson Swafford and Russell Henley were at 10-under after each shot 67.

Rickie Fowler, the leader after one round, slipped to fourth at 9-under after a 71.

LPGA: Norway’s Suzann Pettersen finished her wind-delayed first round with a 4-under 68 and added a second-round 69 at the ANA Inspiration, taking a one-shot lead over six players in the first major of the year, at Rancho Mirage, California.

After an early end to Thursday’s play and a late start on Friday for cleanup from the windstorm, play was halted by darkness with 56 players still on the course. They will complete their second round Saturday morning.

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park was tied for second in a group that also included former major winners Cristie Kerr and Michelle Wie. Wie one hole remaining in her second round.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Joe Durant shot a 6-under 66 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Durant was just ahead of defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, Scott Hoch, Lee Janzen and Jay Haas.

John Daly shot a 69 to get into contention. The two-time PGA Tour major winner hasn’t finished higher than 23rd on the Champions Tour this season.

Share